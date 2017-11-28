Freeport commissions design proposals to develop arts corridor

The City of Freeport wants to revamp its downtown and it says it's starting with Chicago Avenue.

"I think it's a wonderful starting point for the downtown to make Chicago Avenue the arts corridor," said Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller.

This fall, the city hired Winter Designs to draw up plans that would reimagine the downtown street.

These are just a few of the ideas complete with new signs and maps to help people get around, benches, green spaces and of course artwork.

All features designers say will attract more shoppers to the downtown area.

"Freeport's downtown is great already, but we can make it even better and we can definitely make Freeport a destination just like Galena, Madison or Dubuque," said Andrea Schultz Winter.

For business owners like Brooke Deininger who owns a floral shop along Chicago Avenue.

"Freeport is moving forward so we're very excited."

Feedback from business owners is what the city is looking for before it moves forward with any designs or proposals.

"I think it will change, I think things will get tweaked here and there, but I'm excited, I think all of the downtown business owners are excited," said Deininger.

While the arts corridor project is still in the beginning stages, Mayor Miller says developing this kind of vision is an important step.

"It's just about having one plan that everyone can work off, just brings that collaboration we can work off of, so I just see it as a positive for Freeport," said Miller.

Collaboration she says is essential to making the arts corridor a reality in the near future.