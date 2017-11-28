Rockford man arrested following drug investigation

A Rockford man has been arrested on gun and drug charges.

Joseph Logan, 34, has been charged with three counts of unlawful use of weapon by a felon, delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) and delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine).

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says their Narcotics Unit was conducting a drug investigation in the area of 11th Street and Harrison on Monday when they saw a drug transaction take place.

Police followed Logan to a home in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue, where he was placed under arrest.

Authorities say Logan was in possession of three handguns, .2 grams of heroin and .2 grams of crack cocaine.