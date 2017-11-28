Visitation, funeral set for family of 6 killed in fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Visitation, funeral set for family of 6 killed in fire

Posted:
By The Associated Press
DIXON (AP) -

Relatives say the funeral for six family members killed in a northern Illinois fire last week will be Dec. 6.

The Nov. 21 blaze outside Dixon killed 39-year-old Timothy Shaw, 37-year-old Melissa Shaw, 17-year-old Ethan Shaw, 15-year-old LeAnne Shaw, 12-year-old Hailey Shaw and 11-year-old Dylan Shaw. Autopsies found they died from smoke inhalation.

Timothy Shaw's sister, Rebecca O'Brien, tells The (Dixon) Telegraph that the visitation for the family will be Dec. 5 at the Elks Lodge in Dixon, followed by a funeral at the lodge the next morning. O'Brien says burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.

Authorities have said the fire doesn't appear suspicious. A cause hasn't been determined. The Ogle County Sheriff's Department along with the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police are investigating.

