Police investigating home invasion in Rockford

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Overdene for a home invasion.
It happened just before 4:30 pm on Monday.
Authorities say a woman got home and found three masked suspects inside and armed with a gun.
Police say she was tied up while the suspects went through her home. They left with clothing and shoes.
The victim was not injured.
The incident is under investigation.
