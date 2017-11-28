Man shot on Rockford's East side

Rockford Police have confirmed that a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot Monday night.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday in 1700 block of 10th Street.
There are no suspect leads at this time.
The victim's injuries are considering non-life threatening.
This investigation is ongoing and any information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.
