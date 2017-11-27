Candidates begin filing to have their names on the ballot for 2018 primary

The filing period extends for state offices extends to local elections here in Winnebago county. There are multiple offices up for election in the upcoming primary. Those offices are the 16th and 17th congressional district 45th Senator 67th, 68th, 69th, 89th, and 90th representatives, Winnebago County Clerk, Winnebago County Treasurer, and Winnebago County Sheriff.

There are also several county board member seats available. Seats in districts 2 through 8, districts 14 and 15 and in district 20 are all up for election. Seats for Precinct Committeemen are also available.\



Winnebago County Clerk Margie Mullins says anyone with questions or concerns can contact the election department of the clerk's office. That number is 815-319-4252.



The deadline for interested candidates to file and have their name on the ballot is next Monday December 4th at 5 pm.



There are already a number of candidates who have officially filed to run in the 2018 primary. Congressman Adam Kinzinger filed his petition to run for re-election in Illinois' 16th district. He's a republican who's held that seat since 2013.



Sara Dady announced on her campaign website that she submitted her petition to run on the democratic ticket for Illinois' 16th congressional district seat.

Quad Cities native Mark Kleine announced he will officially run for Illinois' 17th congressional district.

Gerald Albert filed his run for state representative. He's running in the 67th district. Representative Litesa Wallace, who holds that seat, is running for Lt. Governor with Democratic candidate Daniel Biss.

Kurt Ditzler says he is officially running as a republican for Winnebago County Sheriff.

WREX will continue to update this list as more names are added over the week.