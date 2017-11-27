Rockford aldermen take next step with home rule

An idea that's circulating Rockford City Council has supporters saying it would make the city *less reliant on property taxes. They're talking about home rule status.

"My hope is that the community, tonight we passed one step of 3 in my opinion towards becoming a home rule community," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Monday night aldermen in the code and regulation committee approved adding the option of home rule to the March ballot.

This will still need the approval of the full city council next week.



Rockford hasn't had home rule for decades.



Supporters say it allows the city to decide how it's tax dollars are spent.



Without home rule-- the state has a lot of say on that matter.



"What that means to me is a community that owns its own destiny," said McNamara. "A community that can decrease it's property tax burden on the people who live here and put some of that burden on people who come and visit or people who utilize our resources here in the community but don't pay the taxes here."

Full city council could vote as early as next week on whether to add home rule to the March 2018 ballot.