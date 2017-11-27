Blood donations greatly needed ahead of Christmas

The holidays are known as the season of giving but that sentiment isn't just about gifts.

Blood is a big need this time of year for blood banks, and your donation could mean the gift of life. and while many tend to think gifts is what many people want - some would just be happy with the gift of life.

That's why the American Red Cross hosted a holiday blood drive at the Hoffman House on E. State St. in Rockford. All blood types are needed and those who donate blood can help save lives in natural disasters and times of crisis.

"This is a time that we say to the community, hey help us out, help yourself, be a good community member, be a part of the community and let's join together and save lives," said Janet Jarvis, account manager at the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross wasn't the only group holding a blood drive. The Rock River Valley Blood Center asked people to give the gift of life at Wesley Willows , an assisted living facility in Rockford. Donors could schedule an appointment or just walk in.

"Because blood donation is something that's really important to me. I personally have donated quite a bit in my lifetime and I've received two blood transfusions so I understand how important it is," said Katrina Carlson, executive assistant at Wesley Willows.

If you missed the blood drivers, you can still donate at the RRVBC or any Red Cross blood bank.