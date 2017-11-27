Kinzinger makes stops in Rockford after filing petition for re-election

A candidate running for re-election makes his way to Rockford Monday.



Republican Adam Kinzinger filed his petitions to run for office again. He said he had three times the number of necessary signatures.



After filing Kinzinger made a stop at Rockford Christian to talk to its student government.



He told students about his journey leading up to being a congressman.



Students say hearing about his successes and failures reassures them to keep trying when they hit a road block in life.

"As a teenager I'm told to just keep trying and trying and it's nice to hear from someone who is very successful that it works and never giving up is a good route," said Sydney Halbersen, a junior at the school.

Kinzinger visited the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford after leaving the school.