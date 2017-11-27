Demry Croft Leaves Minnesota Football

Boylan graduate Demry Croft has left the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program, according to a statement released by Croft on Twitter, and per a report from the Pioneer Press.

Croft asked for a release from his scholarship after Minnesota's loss to Wisconsin in the regular season finale this past Saturday. He completed 41% of his passes and totaled 674 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He rushed for 161 yards and 4 touchdowns this season for the Golden Gophers in P.J. Fleck's first season as head coach. Croft was suspended during the season, which he addressed in the following statement posted to his Twitter page on Monday.

"I'd like to thank the Minnesota department of education and staff for the past years. I would also like to thank Coach Kill for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to build. I would also thank the coaching staff for this past season. After this semester ends I will be transferring from the University of Minnesota. Due to the unfortunate situation I have decided to leave the football program and the University of Minnesota. I was falsely accused of damaging a door...which I was indefinitely suspended for. The video clearly shows my innocence...which has created a very uncomfortable environment...my family and I have decided to depart from the University and start a new chapter."