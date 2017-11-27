City of Rockford proposes reduction in property tax levy

The city of Rockford is proposing a reduction in its property tax levy. Mayor Tom McNamara says if this ordinance goes through, it'll be the fifth consecutive time the city decreases or keeps the levy flat. The proposal would mean a drop from a rate of 3.84 to 3.82.

"All of city council, we pay property taxes," says Mayor McNamara. "We understand property taxes are hurting our ability to attract new residents and hurting our ability to bring in new business."

The city isn't the only taxing boding that influences your bill. Agencies like the Rockford Park District and Rockford Public School District also factor in.

"The city of Rockford is a small piece of the property tax bill in the city for residents," says city finance director Carrie Eklund . As we've heard from other taxing districts in the city that coexist with us and levy on the same base of property everyone is holding their levy flat. I think when we all work towards that goal the end result is a reduction in property tax bills for our residents in the community."

There's also your property value assessment. If that number goes up, it could mean your taxes go up or stay the same. But regardless of how other factors impact your bill, the city of Rockford says it's committed to make its role as small as possible.

"Knowing we're facing a $10.2 million deficit next year does make it a little more challenging to do so, " says Eklund. "But city council is really committed to finding other ways to close that gap than out of property taxes"

The property tax reduction ordinance was approved in committee. It now heads to full council for a final vote next week.