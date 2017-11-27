NIU's Johnson earns MAC West weekly honor

Northern Illinois University linebacker Jawuan Johnson, who recorded a quarterback sack and forced fumble, interception and touchdown versus Central Michigan, has been named the Mid-American Conference West Division Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Johnson’s selection – his second of the year - marks the sixth time this season a Huskie defensive player has earned the league’s weekly honor, the most in school history. In all, eight NIU players earned 11 MAC West Player of the Week honors in 2017 with Johnson and fellow defender Sutton Smith with multiple awards.

Versus Central Michigan, Johnson’s team-leading fifth interception came on the first series of the game as he stepped in front of a Shane Morris pass and took it back 37 yards for a 7-0 Huskies’ lead and his second interception return for a touchdown this season. He ranks tied for seventh nationally in interceptions and his five picks are the most by a Huskie linebacker since Mike Terna intercepted five passes in 1980.

Johnson also sacked Morris for nine yards, causing him to fumble. CMU recovered the ball for a total loss of 31 yards as they went from the NIU 49-yard line to their own 20 on the play.

A junior from East St. Louis, Ill., Johnson finished the game with six tackles, all solo, and currently ranks second on the team in tackles (86) and tackles for loss (13.5). His three fumbles forced are tied with Smith for the team lead.

NIU completed the regular season with an 8-4 overall record, a three-game improvement from a year ago, and will play in a bowl game for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. The Huskies will find out their bowl destination no later than Sunday, December 3.