Warmer weather gives the end of November an early fall feel

After a fairly cold start and middle of the month, the end of November makes up for lost time with unseasonably warm temperatures. Dating back to last Friday, temperatures have jumped above 50 degrees for highs for four days in a row, including a record-tying 65° on Friday. That milder weather pattern keeps some of the "heat" around for this week and early next.

A cold front does push through by Tuesday afternoon, but that only drops highs down into the middle to upper 40's for the rest of the week. Highs are usually closer to 39° heading into December (which starts Friday), so even with cooler air arriving, temperatures will remain close to 10 degrees above average.

As a result, snow lovers will have to wait a little longer until a dusting of snow covers the ground. The weather will be too warm for anything but rain when chances pop up Tuesday, Thursday, and possibly next Monday.

Enjoy the warmth while it's there. Eventually, temperatures will be a lot closer to freezing for highs when the weather falls back to average, possibly as soon as the 2nd week of December.