Robinson, Slattery, McShane Earn All-MVC Football Honors

The Missouri Valley Football conference released its all-conference teams after the 2017 regular season, with three 815-area players appearing on those respective rosters.

Lutheran graduate James Robinson of Illinois State earned First Team honors. Illinois' all-time prep rushing king ranked second in the MVC and No. 11 in the FCS in rushing touchdowns (12) and third in the MVC in yards (933). Robinson was the team’s leading rusher with 165 attempts for 933 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry (second-best in MVC) and rushed for career-high 193 yards with a career long 87 yard run against South Dakota.

Boylan graduate Sean Slattery was also an All-MVC First Team selection for the Redbirds, a two-time MVC Special Teams Player of the Week in 2017. Slattery led the team in scoring with 76 points, tying him for second in the MVC among kickers. He made 14-of-18 field goal attempts, including six of seven from 40 yards or more, with a long of 51 yards at Northern Arizona. His 77.8 field goal percentage and 14 field goal makes were tied for most in the MVC and he was also perfect 34-for-34 in point after touchdown attempts.

Freeport graduate Steve McShane of Western Illinois earned All-MVC Second Team honors, and finished fifth in the conference in all-purpose yards per game (103.82, 56th nationally). He ran 138 times for 582 yards (4.2 average), registering a team-best seven rushing touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 307 yards and three scores. In the return game, McShane averaged 18.5 yards per punt return. He took a punt 81 yards for a touchdown at Indiana State - the seventh-longest return in school history and the longest punt return by a Leatherneck since 2009. McShane also scored three touchdowns, matching a career-high with two on the ground with the other coming on a 47-yard catch and run, on Oct. 28 at South Dakota State.