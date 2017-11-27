Candidates file petitions for March primary election in Winnebago County

The ballot for the 2018 Illinois primary in Winnebago County is starting to take shape.
Here is a list of candidates who have officially filed a petition to be on the ballot for the primary:
Winnebago County Clerk
Lori Gummow (R)
Winnebago County Sheriff
Incumbent Sheriff Gary Caruana (R)
Kurt Ditzler (R)
Winnebago County Board District 2
Terry Peterson (R)
Incumbent Jim Webster (R)
Winnebago County Board District 3
Incumbent Steve Schultz (R)
Winnebago County Board District 4
David Boomer (R)
Danna Krischke (R)
Winnebago County Board District 6
Keith McDonald (R)
Winnebago County Board District 7
Incumbent Gary Jury (R)
Kevork (Kevin) Muradian (R)
Winnebago County Board District 8
John Butitta (R)
Incumbent Eli Nicolosi (R)
Winnebago County Board District 20
Jas Bilich (R)
Daniel Gray (R)
The Winnebago County Clerk opened for candidates to file at 8 a.m. Monday. The first candidates to file will be placed first on the ballot. Candidates who file at the same time will go through a lottery to decide which name is first on the ballot.
There are openings for the county treasurer, district 5, 14 and 15 board members.
Candidates have until Monday, Dec. 4 to file a petition to run in the primary.
