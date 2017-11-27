Candidates file petitions for March primary election in Winnebago County

The ballot for the 2018 Illinois primary in Winnebago County is starting to take shape.

Here is a list of candidates who have officially filed a petition to be on the ballot for the primary:

Winnebago County Clerk

Lori Gummow (R)

Winnebago County Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Gary Caruana (R)

Kurt Ditzler (R)

Winnebago County Board District 2

Terry Peterson (R)

Incumbent Jim Webster (R)

Winnebago County Board District 3

Incumbent Steve Schultz (R)

Winnebago County Board District 4

David Boomer (R)

Danna Krischke (R)

Winnebago County Board District 6

Keith McDonald (R)

Winnebago County Board District 7

Incumbent Gary Jury (R)

Kevork (Kevin) Muradian (R)

Winnebago County Board District 8

John Butitta (R)

Incumbent Eli Nicolosi (R)

Winnebago County Board District 20

Jas Bilich (R)

Daniel Gray (R)

The Winnebago County Clerk opened for candidates to file at 8 a.m. Monday. The first candidates to file will be placed first on the ballot. Candidates who file at the same time will go through a lottery to decide which name is first on the ballot.

There are openings for the county treasurer, district 5, 14 and 15 board members.

Candidates have until Monday, Dec. 4 to file a petition to run in the primary.