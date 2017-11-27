How to protect your packages this holiday season

Its one of the busiest times of the year, the holiday season comes with plenty of shopping both in the stores and online.

"Its expected to be one of the highest grossing years for people to be shopping online" said Director of the Rockford Better Business Bureau, Dennis Horton.

And online shopping, means packages both big and small will be showing up on your doorstep.

"In every area people need to be concerned" said Horton.

Horton says, nearly 11 million homeowners nationwide had a package stolen from their home in the last year.

A number that may leave online shoppers concerned. But, there are ways he says to make sure your delivery is protected.

Such as "where you want that package to be delivered" said Horton.

Options such as having your items delivered to your work, or even sent to the store rather than your front door.

and for more expensive items,

"Its a real good idea to not have that delivered to your front door" said Horton.

Those types of packages can even be sent to an access point.

"The UPS driver will bring it to us and then we will store it for the customer to come and bring in" said UPS store manager, Jordan Bates.

A common way UPS packages are kept safe.

"We'll definitely get more packages that way since customers don't like their packages getting left on the door" said Bates.

And tracking your package is another way to keep a close eye on your items.

"So you know when its going to be delivered" said Bates.

An unfortunate event that can be avoided. And since "anything can catch someones eye"

Its important to keep your eyes on those orders you make this holiday season.

Additional Tips from the Rockford Better Business Bureau Below:

Track your packages: Follow shipments from the seller to your front door with online, text message of phone call tracking offered through the delivery company. Sign up for alerts to be notified of delays or exceptions and when your package has been delivered.

Request a signature: This package delivery feature will likely come with a fee, but without a recipient's signature, the delivery service won't be able to leave a package exposed on a doorstep.

Use your credit card: When making purchases online, use your credit card rather than a debit card or another from of payment. Credit card companies are more likely to offer refunds in the event of theft.

Insure valuable items: Purchase delivery insurance to protect merchandise against loss or damage. Contact your local police department if you do become a victim of package theft.

Check with online retailers: Many online retailers offer alternative shipping options. Check to see if they offer a delivery option where you can pick up your items at a delivery hub near you.

Check with your employer: Some employers will allow package delivery to your place of work for safe keeping.

Ask your neighbor: If you know people that work out of their homes or stay at home that live near you, ask them to look out for your deliveries.



