12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive this Friday at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall

This Friday, December 1, is the annual 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall.

This year will be the 21st year of the toy drive in Rockford.

Anyone who wants to give just needs to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift to Lou Bachrodt on Friday. All the gifts will go to local kids in need this Christmas.

13 WREX will be at Lou Bachrodt all day helping collect donations and broadcasting live from the event.

The toy drive runs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.

Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall is located at 7070 Cherryvale North Blvd. in Rockford, near the CherryVale Mall.