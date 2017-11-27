New competition for Rockford flag designs now open

You could make your mark on the city of Rockford by designing a new flag for it.
The Campaign for a Rockford Flag has launched its design competition for a new Rockford flag. It's accepting submissions until March 31st.
The group wants to replace the current flag, which only has the city's logo on it. Members say the community will pick the winning design and then hopes to have city council vote to accept it as the official flag of Rockford.
If you're interested in participating in this competition,
Rockford Flag organizers recommend that you follow these five design standards when thinking up a flag:
The winner will be announced on Rockford Day 2018, which is August 15th.
