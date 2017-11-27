Average price of gas down almost a nickel in Rockford

Gas prices in Rockford have fallen 4.5 cents over the past week, and now sit at an average price of $2.52 per gallon.

Nationally, gas prices have dropped 3.9 cents, averaging $2.49 per gallon.

In Rockford, gas prices are 44.7 cents higher than one year ago, and 5.7 cents higher than a month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas price climate: Milwaukee, $2.43 per gallon, down 6.5 cents from last week; Madison, $2.35 per gallon, down 8.7 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.76 per gallon, down 10.7 cents from last week.

Information from gasbuddy.com