Nearing the shortest day of the year

We've enjoyed a few weeks of earlier sunrises due to the end of Daylight Saving Time back at the end of October. This shifted our sunrise and sunset times up by one hour, but as of this morning, our sunrise is after 7 AM once again. This morning's sunrise in Rockford is 7:01 AM. The days will continue to get shorter in the Northern Hemisphere and we will lose a few more minutes of daylight each day.

Sunrise will be a bit later every morning until December 21st. The Winter Solstice marks the start of winter and it is also the shortest day of the year. Sunrise on Dec 21st is 7:22 AM and sunset will be at 4:27 PM. That means we will only see 9 hours and 5 minutes of daylight. We will not see the sun rise before 7 AM again until February of 2018.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp