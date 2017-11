Rockford Police need the public's help looking for two wanted men with warrants.

Tyrone Cooper Jr. has a probation violation for a stolen firearm. He is 24 years old, 5'6, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jamarkie Boose has a domestic battery warrant. He is 24 years old, 5'8, 170 pounds, and also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers