Beloit woman arrested for attempted homicide and armed robbery

Police have arrested a suspect on attempted first degree homicide charges.

Janesville Police were looking for 20-year-old Latoya Hill of Beloit, since last week after a shooting incident at a Holiday Inn in Janesville that left no one hurt, and three others get arrested.

On Sunday, Beloit police were able to pull over a car that Hill was a passenger in.

Since the arrest was made across the state line in South Beloit, Hill was sent to the Winnebago County Jail, where she is currently held.

She will be transferred to Rock County Jail in Wisconsin as the investigation continues.

Hill is being charged with attempted first degree homicide charges and an armed robbery.