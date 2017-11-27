Prince Harry engagement to Meghan Markle officially announced

The Latest on the engagement of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Meghan Markle's parents say they are happy and excited about their daughter's engagement to Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland say their daughter "has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents."

In a statement, Markle's parents say they wish the couple "a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Meghan Markle was raised in the Los Angeles area. Her father is a Hollywood lighting director, her mother a yoga instructor and psychotherapist.

------

10:10 a.m.

Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.

The announcement came Monday from the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month. It says 36-year-old Markle has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle's parents.