Strong armed robbery in Rockford

Rockford Police are searching for four suspects who robbed someone on Sunday night.

Police say it happened in the area of 7th Street and Railroad Avenue around 9 p.m.

Officials say the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by four subjects. One of the subjects hit him in the head and pulled him to the ground. Two of the suspects started to beat the victim, while the other two went through his pockets.

The suspects took a pack of cigarettes from the victim and left the scene. All four suspects are described as black male teenagers.

The victim suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.