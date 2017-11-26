Local tree farm looks to spread Christmas joy to needy families

It was a beautiful weekend to be outside and hundreds of people took advantage of the weather to take part in an annual tradition, cutting down their Christmas tree.

Thanksgiving weekend is known as a popular time to start trimming the tree and on Sunday crowds flooded Williams Tree Farm in Rockton, hunting for the perfect evergreen.

But this year, the tree farm says it's not just supplying trees, it's looking to also spread some Christmas joy to 40 needy families in Illinois and Wisconsin with a new "helpers" project.

"We just wanted to do something really fun and involve our customers. You know there's been hurricanes, there's been all kinds of things happening, so we wanted to do something to give back," said tree farm owner Karen Williams.

