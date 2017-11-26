2017 Friday Night Football Plays of the Year

14 weeks of high school football have come and gone in Northern Illinois, with some incredible games played on the gridiron across our local conferences. Lena-Winslow carried the NUIC banner to a 1-A state championship, but they weren't the only team to make history this year.

Take a stroll down memory lane with the 13 WREX Sports Authority's Plays of the Year from the 2017 season. You'll want to set aside some time - it's six minutes of terrific footage we gathered as our local athletes put on a show.