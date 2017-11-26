2017 Friday Night Football Plays of the Year - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

2017 Friday Night Football Plays of the Year

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

14 weeks of high school football have come and gone in Northern Illinois, with some incredible games played on the gridiron across our local conferences. Lena-Winslow carried the NUIC banner to a 1-A state championship, but they weren't the only team to make history this year.

Take a stroll down memory lane with the 13 WREX Sports Authority's Plays of the Year from the 2017 season. You'll want to set aside some time - it's six minutes of terrific footage we gathered as our local athletes put on a show.

