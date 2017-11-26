Sikh temple promotes religious tolerance during prophet's martyrdom day

One local temple is promoting peace and tolerance this weekend.

Sunday marks the martyrdom day of the ninth profit of the Sikh religion.

According to the the Sikh faith, the prophet gave his life to stand-up for Hindus, who were being persecuted in India 300 years ago.

Today, people say his message of tolerance is just as important as these two faiths come to worship together.

"They believe in different faiths. They come into one place to worship, one temple, with the peace like brothers and sisters and like one family," said President of Rockford's Sikh Temple Baba Ji.

It's also a message the Sikh temple says it wants to remind other religions of in light of tensions in today's society.

