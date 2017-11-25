Leaf River firefighter laid to rest, Saturday

Hundreds gathered in small town of Leaf River this weekend to say goodbye to a young firefighter who lost his life two weeks ago.

Saturday afternoon, 19-year-old Gregory Wood was laid to rest.

"Everyone has pitched in and it's like the entire community has come together as one big family and it's amazing," said family friend Bambi Hinkle.

Wood was killed on November 10th, when his family home caught fire around midnight.

His mother escaped the fire unhurt. His father and little brother were both hospitalized and have since been released.

The entire Wood family served on the Leaf River fire department.

At the funeral, fellow firefighters from across the Midwest came together to thank Gregory for his service to the community and support his grieving family.

"Pulls at your heart strings... It's amazing that they have all these people to support them," said Hinkle.

There is a memorial fund set up to help the Wood family in their time of need. To donate, visit any German American State Bank or you can call Leaf River Fire Department Trustee, Dawn Plock 815-494-9197.