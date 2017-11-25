Police: Texas man arrested for abducting minor in Illinois

A Texas man is in jail after police say he allegedly tried to abduct a girl from Harvard, Illinois, and take her to Texas.

Harvard Police say they responded to a missing juvenile in the 11000 block of route 14 around 1:30 on Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived, deputies were told a 15-year-old girl had left work to meet a man at the Big Foot Inn.

Family members say the girl had been interacting with the man, known as "Frankie," over social media and that he was driving up from Houston, Texas, to see her.

Police say she left around 1 p.m. to meet him and had not been seen since.

An investigation determined the "Frankie" or 19-year-old Francisco Tulul intended to bring the girl to Houston.

Police launched a statewide search. On Thursday evening, Illinois State Police found Tulul with the girl at a rest stop in Edwardsville.

Tulul has been arrested and is charged with child abduction.

