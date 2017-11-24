Rollover crash injures 2 in Boone County - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rollover crash injures 2 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) -

Two people were hurt after a rollover crash Friday morning in Boone County.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Shaw Rd. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a driver failed to yield and two cars collided. They both rolled over. Officials told 13 WREX the injuries were minor. One driver was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop light.

