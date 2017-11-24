Colder weekend weather after a record warm day

Just like some Black Friday deals, the very warm weather for Friday won't last into the weekend.

Temperatures reached 65° in Rockford this afternoon, which ties an 86-year-old record. Temperatures are usually in the low 40's this time of year, so today's highs were over 20° above average.

Unfortunately, that warm disappears just as quickly as it arrived. A cold front slides through Friday night, dropping temperatures from the 60's, right back to the middle 40's. This will be about a 20° drop in warmth between Friday and Saturday.

The weather featured several big jumps and falls this week already, going from the 30's last Sunday to the 50's on Monday, then back to the 30's by Wednesday, then back up again Friday. The weather does settle down some heading into next week. After a jump back up into the 50's for Monday, we'll settle into the low 40's for much of next week.