Secretary of State Police enforce accessibility parking laws at CherryVale mall

Police patrolled outside the CherryVale Mall on Black Friday to make sure no one is breaking the law.

Secretary of State Police are enforcing the state's disability parking program as traffic picks up at the mall. Drivers caught parking in spots for people with disabilities face a $300 fine, and drivers caught misusing a placard for people with disabilities face a 6-month license suspension and $600 fine.

"Everybody is looking for the perfect spot to park because they want to walk to shortest distance," Investigator James Fox said. "That's just not reasonable when you use parking places reserved for people with disabilities."

Secretary of State Police say they've already handed out a fine to someone using a placard that's not registered to their name.

