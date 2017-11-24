Local group urges homeowners to stay while decorating for the holidays

For the Helgerson family, dad Alan says this will be their 10th Christmas at this home in the Deer Hills neighborhood.

"We were looking around for a newer home and decided to build out here," Alan Helgerson, a homeowner says.

That's also means this is the 10th year he's had to climb the ladder and deck the halls for the holiday.

"Just going to string some lights along the top. That's pretty much all we do for the outside," Helgerson says.

While he's doing that, Alan says staying safe is at the forefront of his mind. The most recent numbers from the Consumer Safety Commission show more than 15,0000 people across the country suffered injuries from decorating for Christmas. To keep from becoming part of that statistic, Christmas Decor by Green Acres Lawn Care & Landscaping group says homeowners should make sure they're using electrical cords made to bear the outdoor elements. If they're not meant for outdoors ...

"Worst case -- start a fire and at the absolute worst -- cause major absolute damage to your property. You know, trees shrubs if you're lighting anything like that," Josh Robertson, the president of Christmas Decor by Green Acres Lawn & Care Landscaping Group says.

It also adds homeowners should use proper shoes and a sturdy ladder for hanging decorations up high. It's A tip Alan says he takes to heart.

"I'm not allowed on the roof -- that's why I'm using a ladder. I was told a long time ago and i totally agree to stay off the roof," Helgerson says.

Because the last thing he or anyone wants for Christmas....

"...is be limping around or on crutches or worse," Robertson says.



