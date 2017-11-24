Local businesses prepare for Stroll on State

"Its simply magical" said owner of Bath and Body Fusion, Jennifer Ralston.

A magical time where downtown Rockford comes to life to kick off the holiday season.

"And you just have to see it to believe it" said Ralston.

Stroll on State brought in roughly 75 thousand people to downtown Rockford last year, and for business on state street

"It is very overwhelming the day,and it is just so great for business" said Ralston.

Jennifer Ralston says this is the third year that Bath and Body Fusion will be a part of Stroll on State and they have learned each year, how to prepare for the next.

"We prepare for it from the beginning of October" said Ralston.

Putting up Christmas decorations to the shop and even adding more employees for the big day.

"I think we've gotten a lot more efficient over the years were always prepared to check out at least four to five-hundred customers" said Ralston.

And while many businesses know what to expect for stroll on state, there are some new business who have never experienced what it's like

"I have, I have no idea, I'm just kind of expecting it to be fun"

A new experience for Brad Parvin, owner of The Collector's Bench, who says he isn't quite sure what to expect.

"I don't have some big strategic plan like others may do" said Parvin.

However, he says he does plan to welcome in plenty of new customers

"Being a new business and 70,000 people, I guarantee some of the people who see my shop are going to be seeing it for the first time" said Parvin.

It's just one of a handful of local businesses getting a front row seat to bring in the holiday season.