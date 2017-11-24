Rockford property taxes may go down in 2018, what you need to know

The city of Rockford recently announced it's lowering its levy for 2018. That means your property taxes could also go down. But what does all that mean?

If you live in the city, you pay for eleven taxing bodies and they're all listed on your tax bill.

Next to each of those taxing bodies on your tax bill there is a tax rate. That determines how much money you pay them. The city's rate and the library's rate are combined for a total of 3.84. If the city lowers its levy, which is the amount of money it collects, the tax rate goes down. In this cast, the city says the rate should drop to 3.82. That should mean you pay less money, however, that's not necessarily the case.

The money you pay in property taxes is based off of your home's value. If your property value increases you could end up paying the same or more. Also it's important to remember the city is not the only taxing body getting your money. If other taxing bodies raise their levy and rate, you could pay more in taxes regardless of the city's rate going down. Below is a list of the taxing bodies in Rockford. To see your tax bill, Click Here.