Two people hurt in rollover crash on U.S. 20 and Shaw Road

UPDATE: The Boone County Sheriff's Office says two people are hurt after a crash around 11:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 20 and Shaw Road.

The two adults were taken to the hospital but injuries are minor, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office issued one citation for failure to yield.

Crews are responding to a two-car rollover crash at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Shaw Road in Boone County.

There's no word yet on any injuries. 13 WREX is on the scene working on getting information.