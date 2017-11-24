London Police: no evidence of shots fired at subway station

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him

UPDATE: British police say they have found no evidence of any shots being fired after reports of gunfire sparked panic in the heart of London.

Police descended on the area around Oxford Circus, one of London's busiest subway stations, after reports of shots being fired.

Thousands of people ran in panic or took shelter in stores along busy Oxford Street.

About an hour after the first reports, the Metropolitan Police force said "police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities."

They say people in the area should leave and that those inside buildings should remain there.

The busy station has been closed and police have told people in the area to take shelter in stores.

The Metropolitan Police says officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to "a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station."

Police say officers have not found any casualties.

The force says it is responding "as if the incident is terrorist related" -- but has not said whether they believe it is.