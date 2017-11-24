Local girl performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Thanksgiving was a very special day for a young girl in our area who got the opportunity of a lifetime to perform in Thursday's parade.

Khloe Wiegers, of Winnebago, was one of 128 kids from across the nation who got to perform with the Camp Broadway group. The group paid tribute to veterans and every young performer in the group is related to someone who has served in the military.

Khloe's mother hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at Benton Street Diner in Winnebago to raise money for the family's trip to New York City.

Congratulations to Khloe and her family!