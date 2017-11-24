At least 200 dead, more hurt after mosque attack in Egypt - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

At least 200 dead, more hurt after mosque attack in Egypt

Posted:
By The Associated Press
EL-ARISH, Egypt -

Egyptian state news agency MENA reports that 200 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, in what appeared to be the latest attack by the area's local Islamic State affiliate.

Citing official sources, MENA said 130 people were also wounded in the attack on the al-Rawdah mosque, largely attended by Sufi Muslims, in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish.

Officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.

Israel is sending condolences to Egypt. Naftali Bennett, Israel's education minister, said after the attack Friday that this "a time for international unity in the war on terror wherever it presents itself: Russia, Europe, the US, Israel and the Arab World -- we have all been hurt by terror and must unite in our battle against it."

Egypt has been battling militants in the restive Sinai region, including the Egyptian affiliate of the Islamic State.

