Warmest day in the Stateline this month

Whether you are getting some shopping done today or you are putting up your holiday decorations, it's going to be a nice and warm day across northern Illinois. Temperatures today will reach the low 60s! Our average temperature for November 24th is 43°. We will surpass that by almost 20 degrees today. Depending upon just how warm we get today, we may even be close to setting a new high temperatures record in Rockford. The current record is 65° that was set back in 1931.

This warmth is the result of mainly sunny conditions today, as well as a strong south wind that will help draw in a warm air mass. If you are planning on decorating your yard and house today, make sure you've got someone to hold the ladder for you. Gusts up to 30 mph today could get breezy up high or blow things around the yard.

These milder temperatures come as a warm welcome in the Stateline. Our temperatures have been below-average almost every day this month. From today through next week, we will see plenty of above-average temperature days! Quite a few days will be in the 40s and a few days will be in the 50s as well.

Enjoy the gorgeous weekend!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp