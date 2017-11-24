Man in the hospital after being shot in Rockford

Rockford Police say a man is in the hospital recovering after being shot on Thursday night.
Officials say it happened around 11 p.m. at the 1300 block of South Main Street.
The victim was not able to provide any details on the suspect. The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.
