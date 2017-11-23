Bergner's offering more locally-themed and made products

If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for a loved one -- you might be able to find something crafted right here in the Stateline.

That's because bergner's launched their "Close to Home" in store shop today.

Management says the line will feature soaps, candles, tee shirts, home decor, and much more made right here in northern Illinois.

The Bergner's location at the Cherryvale Mall is just one of roughly 100 stores across the country working to incorporate more local-themed or made products in its stores.

"It gives us a chance to show off what Rockford has to offer for us and to show some of the really unique vendors and some of the small businesses that really make our communities unique and fun," Mitch McFatridge the store manager at Bergner's says.

Store management says they hope to keep selling those local goods beyond the holiday season.

If you're interested in becoming a local vendor for the store -- click here for more information.