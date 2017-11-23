Near-record temperatures for Black Friday

Friday's weather adds to a fantastic forecast for the holiday weekend. Early Fall weather flies in for the middle of the holiday weekend, pushing temperatures up to nearly 15 degrees above average.

A strong warm front moves through Thursday night, kicking temperatures up quickly Friday morning. By the afternoon, warm southwest winds will be getting strong and blustery, but the 30 mph wind gusts help push up temperatures further. Highs top out near or into the 60's by the end of the afternoon.

The record for November 24th is 65°, set in 1931. Temperatures are expected to fall a couple degrees short, but the windy conditions should get us close.

The sudden warm-up will be short lived, as a cold front moves in quickly Friday night, so temperatures will fall right back down into the 40's for the rest of the weekend. The good news is that the upper 40's are right on average for this time of the year, plus we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the rest of the weekend.