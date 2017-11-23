Rockford church brings home meaning of "Thanksgiving" with free meal

A warm meal, a sweet treat and some company. They're all the ingredients you need for a happy Thanksgiving. But there are many who don't have food, friends or family to go to on the holiday. That's where one Rockford church and hundreds of volunteers stepped in.

Thanksgiving at Court Street United Methodist Church is a special day when the food is free and the smiles are plentiful.

"It's great. To see a lot of people who aren't fortunate enough to have a meal come here, get full, meet new people. It's a good thing," said Anthony Brumfield, a volunteer and a church member.

From turkey to corn to pie, it's a warm meal some might otherwise not have had. And if it weren't for the dinner, many guests say they'd have nowhere to go.

"(I'd) Probably sit at home and flip through the T.V.," said William Roberts, a guest at the dinner.



"We invite all people here, not just those who are having hardships but even people who are doing well off. People who are lonely and need somewhere to have a Thanksgiving dinner, they're welcome," said Calvin Culpepper, the pastor at Court Street United.

It's an event not just about filling stomachs, but filling hearts.

"I feel blessed, because there's some people out here who don't have this," said Roberts.

But on this day, and this place, there is plenty of giving and plenty of thanks.

"I'm thankful that I was able to wake up this morning, I'm thankful coming down here and participate," said Richard Wootexnn, a volunteer.

"I'm thankful for my life, I'm thankful for a warm place to stay. And the food I just ate," said Brumfield

About one hour into serving the guests, more than 200 people got a Thanksgiving meal.