Rockford fire battles a blaze at Rock River Disposal

No injuries are reported after garbage truck caught fire inside Rock River Disposal just before 6:30 on Thursday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to the location at 4002 South Main. According to fire officials, there was heavy smoke pouring out of all part of the building.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no workers were on site. This made it difficult for firefighters to get access to the fire. Fire officials say they had to force entry into the building through the garage doors.

Fire crews said there were many hazards in the building like combustible liquids, multiple garbage trucks, welding materials, and open pits.

Once crews were able to remove the garbage truck that was on fire, crews then worked to put out additional hot spots inside the building.

Officials say the garbage truck that caught fire is a total loss, and the building is severely damaged. The estimated total loss from the fire is $1.2 million.

This fire is still under investigation.