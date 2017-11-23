Firefighters give Thanksgiving fire safety tips

Deep frying a turkey is a popular option on Thanksgiving, but the holiday is when most home cooking fires happen, too.

That's according to the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Nationwide there were more than 1,700 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving in 2015.

Firefighters say some of the biggest mistakes people make in the kitchen are preventable.

"Thanksgiving Day we're obviously cooking a lot of food. The peak times for those fires is between 11 a.m. and 3 pm. And the majority of time what it is is people leave the stove unattended. Either leave it where a child can obtain something or access something they shouldn't," said Rockford Fire Prevention Coordinator Tim Morris.

If you're deep frying a turkey, firefighters say make sure you do it at least 15 feet from your home or garage