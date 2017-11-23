Car fire leads to Vacant house fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Car fire leads to Vacant house fire

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A car fire leads to a vacant house going up in flames in Rockford.

Police say is happened around 10:30 p.m Wednesday night on the 520 block of South Street.

Officials say a car was on fire, but was close enough to the house that it caused it to catch fire.

No one was injured in the blaze. Officials say there is $14,000 dollars worth in damage. The fire is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.