Car fire leads to Vacant house fire

A car fire leads to a vacant house going up in flames in Rockford.
Police say is happened around 10:30 p.m Wednesday night on the 520 block of South Street.
Officials say a car was on fire, but was close enough to the house that it caused it to catch fire.
No one was injured in the blaze. Officials say there is $14,000 dollars worth in damage. The fire is under investigation.
