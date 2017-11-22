Quiet, sunny weather just in time for Thanksgiving

One extra thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving: dry, sunny, and slightly warmer weather.

Temperatures may be a little brisk for anyone running the local Turkey Trot fun runs in the area, but overall we'll see seasonable conditions in the 40's. The biggest thing to enjoy will the bright, sunny sky. This will help keep the roads dry and clear, plus make the after-meal walk a little more enjoyable.

Conditions will remain dry through Thanksgiving evening and night, with dry weather sticking around for the weekend. Friday features near-60 degree weather before things cool off later into the weekend.

Have a great Thanksgiving!