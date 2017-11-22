Most home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate and be with family but it's also a time to be careful because it's when most home cooking fires happen.

That's according to the Illinois State Fire Marshal. Nationwide there were more than 1,700 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving in 2015.

Firefighters say some of the biggest mistakes people make in the kitchen are preventable.

Thanksgiving Day, obviously we're cooking a lot of food. The peak times for those fires is between 11 a.m. and 3 pm. And the majority of time what it is, is people leave the stove unattended. Either leave it where a child can obtain something or access something they shouldn't," said

Tim Morris, the fire prevention coordinator with Rockford Fire.

And if you're deep frying a turkey, firefighters say make sure you do it at least 15 feet from your home or garage and make sure that turkey is completely thawed.