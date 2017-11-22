Recovering heroin addict helps struggling addicts through sober bar and houses

Chris Reed is getting things in order at his bar.

"The place is free. You're welcome to come here whenever you want and enjoy yourself," says Reed.

But here, at The Other Side, there's just one rule.

"You have to sober, and that's really about it."

That's because Chris is a recovering heroin addict. A path in life he says should have never been in his cards.

"I never had trouble making friends, I played sports. My parents are still together today. I didn't have any abuse or anything that would lead me down a path of a addiction."

What started as underage drinking and smoking pot, quickly picked up speed.

"I can't stop once I start."

Chris and his friends because abusing prescription opiates. But Chris says that wasn't enough for him, which is why he chased a more serious high through cocaine, and finally heroin.

The first time I tried heroin, that was the end of the other drugs."

So while other kids his age were heading off to college, Chris was racking up a rap sheet, facing DUI's and retail thefts. To fuel his addiction, Chris stole from his own family. Pawning their belongings for drug money.

"At a certain point, when I turned 18 they had to kick me out of the house. I was literally creating so much chaos and havoc in our family that if they didn't remove me from it, I was going to destroy the family."

Chris was 18 years old. Couching surfing and manipulating any way he could to enable his addiction.

"There was one month I spent on the west side of Chicago with a heroin dealer. I would drive him around so he could do his deals and get me high for free. There was a week in September of 2009 where I overdosed three times in a week. That was immediately followed by a suicide attempt."

Chris says he didn't immediately try to get sober.

"Living sober wasn't an option until it became so painful, my life was so painful and so exhausting. I couldn't look at myself in the mirror to where I was willing to give up the idea I would live life with drugs and alcohol and I was open to the idea of trying to stay sober."

Slowly but surely, Chris says he started on his road to recovery. Attending support meetings, and seeing what a sober life looked like.

"These were people who were just like me. Who had done the things that I had done, had felt the way I felt. I'm surrounded by all these people, the only difference is they're happy, they've got a job, a car, a girlfriend. They've got everything."

Now eight sober years later, Chris is the person other addicts look to when it comes to sobriety.

"I know a lot of people have come through this place and have felt a sense of community and have been able to find a social aspect to their life."

Chris is talking about The Other Side. A building that belonged to his construction company, but then sat vacant.

"People in recovery started hanging out here."

What started off as just a hangout, is now a sober bar. Offering recovering addicts a safe, social setting and weekly support meetings.

"Nothing ensures my sobriety better than making sure I'm working with other people. I'm uniquely qualified to do it. I know what it's like to overdose. The psychiatrist they're meeting with probably doesn't. To identify with those things holds a lot of depth and weight with people."

Just a few minutes away from The Other Side, the road to recovery continues for 12 men at the Johnson House. New Directions Addiction Recovery, which Chris is president of, runs the sober house.

"We've had some amazing stories. People drinking themselves to death in a hotel room they come to the sober living, six months later they're working at a treatment center, giving back to the community, there's countless stories like that."

"I basically lost everything due to my addiction," says Johnson House resident Paul Wasmond. "The only thing I left in life was the clothes on my back and my truck. The fact of the matter is I'm an alcoholic and it didn't take much for me to get hooked at 54. It's exactly what I needed, I needed the support, I needed the time, and I needed the induction to AA. To be able to come to a place like this, I truly don't know what I would have done. If it wasn't for New Directions, and the Johnson House I don't know what I would have done."

"I've been battling addiction for almost 10 years now," says Johnson House resident and former Rockford area resident Timothy Safranek. "Since I've been dealing with this for so long I really wanted to try something I had never done before. And that would be going to a sober living house. I love it. I wouldn't trade it for anything. Being around these guys that are going through the same thing you're going through makes it very easy to work your program, it's a whole lifestyle change. I honestly couldn't ask for more in a sober living house."

"For me it's the structure and the accountability," says Johnson House resident Sam Saxton. "If I was at home I'd be using right now. Having the structure of this and being around the guys that are trying to do the next right thing is crucial. Surround yourself with good people, you'll have good results."

"I basically see them getting their lives back," says Johnson House case manager Chris Larsen. "Getting a chance at living a health productive life. Some of these guys haven't ever had that experience. We just provide the structure and resources to be healthy and independent."

Chris Reed says his role in this, is small.

"A lot of credit goes to them for putting the leg work in."

And while this wasn't the life he originally envisioned....

"I wouldn't trade the life I have now for anything. Because it's so far beyond what I would have every expected for myself."

